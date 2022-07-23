Identify the domain and range from the graph or equation. The domain is all \( x \)-values covered by the circle, which is from \( h - r \) to \( h + r \), so from \( -3 - 2 \) to \( -3 + 2 \). The range is all \( y \)-values covered by the circle, from \( k - r \) to \( k + r \), so from \( -2 - 2 \) to \( -2 + 2 \).