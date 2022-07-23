In Exercises 39–50, graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x², g(x) = x² - 2
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. (x+3)² + (y - 2)² = 4
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Key Concepts
Equation of a Circle
Graphing Circles
Domain and Range of a Circle
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = |x|, g(x) = |x| − 2
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (3x+1)/(x² - 25), g(x) = (2x -4)/(x² - 25)
After a 30% price reduction, you purchase a 50″ 4K UHD TV for \$245. What was the television's price before the reduction?
In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-3, 6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is y = (1/3)x + 4
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1) – 1