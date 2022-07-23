Slope

The slope of a line measures its steepness and direction, represented as 'm' in the slope-intercept form of a linear equation, y = mx + b. It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x. In the equation y = (2/5)x - 1, the slope is 2/5, meaning for every 5 units you move to the right on the x-axis, the line rises by 2 units.