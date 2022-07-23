In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 64
Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y²+3x+5y+9/4=0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(x^{2} + y^{2} + 3x + 5y + \frac{9}{4} = 0\).
Group the \(x\) terms and \(y\) terms together and move the constant to the other side: \(x^{2} + 3x + y^{2} + 5y = -\frac{9}{4}\).
Complete the square for the \(x\) terms: take half of the coefficient of \(x\) (which is \(3\)), square it, and add it inside the equation. Half of \(3\) is \(\frac{3}{2}\), and its square is \(\left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^{2} = \frac{9}{4}\).
Complete the square for the \(y\) terms: take half of the coefficient of \(y\) (which is \(5\)), square it, and add it inside the equation. Half of \(5\) is \(\frac{5}{2}\), and its square is \(\left(\frac{5}{2}\right)^{2} = \frac{25}{4}\).
Add these squares to both sides of the equation to keep it balanced: \(x^{2} + 3x + \frac{9}{4} + y^{2} + 5y + \frac{25}{4} = -\frac{9}{4} + \frac{9}{4} + \frac{25}{4}\), then rewrite the left side as perfect square trinomials and simplify the right side.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to rewrite quadratic expressions in the form (x + p)² = q. It involves adding and subtracting a constant to create a perfect square trinomial, which simplifies solving or rewriting equations, especially for conic sections like circles.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Standard Form of a Circle
The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. Converting the general form to this form helps identify the circle's key features and makes graphing straightforward.
Recommended video:
5:18
Circles in Standard Form
Identifying the Center and Radius
Once the equation is in standard form, the center of the circle is given by the coordinates (h, k), and the radius is the square root of the constant on the right side. This information is essential for graphing and understanding the circle's position and size.
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1153
views
Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2) (x − 1)² – 1
967
views
Textbook Question
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. f(g[h (1)])
819
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x + 3)
966
views
Textbook Question
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
121
views
Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 2x-3, g(x) = (x+3)/2
1012
views