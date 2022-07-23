Complete the square and write the equation in standard form. Then give the center and radius of each circle and graph the equation. x² + y²+3x+5y+9/4=0
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 64a
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2) (x − 1)² – 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the standard quadratic function f(x) = x². This is a parabola that opens upwards with its vertex at the origin (0, 0).
Identify the transformations applied to f(x) = x² to obtain h(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)² − 1. The transformations include: (1) horizontal shift, (2) vertical stretch/compression, and (3) vertical shift.
First, note the horizontal shift. The term (x − 1)² indicates a shift of the graph 1 unit to the right. This is because the subtraction inside the parentheses moves the graph in the opposite direction of the sign.
Next, observe the vertical stretch/compression. The coefficient (1/2) in front of (x − 1)² compresses the graph vertically by a factor of 1/2. This makes the parabola wider compared to the standard f(x) = x².
Finally, apply the vertical shift. The term −1 at the end of the function shifts the entire graph downward by 1 unit. Combine all these transformations to graph h(x). Start by shifting the vertex to (1, -1), then apply the vertical compression and plot the new parabola.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Functions
A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax² + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola, which opens upwards if 'a' is positive and downwards if 'a' is negative. Understanding the basic shape and properties of the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x², is essential for applying transformations to graph other quadratic functions.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula
Transformations of Functions
Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For quadratic functions, common transformations include vertical and horizontal shifts, which are determined by adding or subtracting values from the input (x) or output (f(x)). In the given function h(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)² – 1, the graph is shifted right by 1 unit and down by 1 unit, while also being vertically compressed by a factor of 1/2.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
The vertex form of a quadratic function is expressed as f(x) = a(x - h)² + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easier to identify the vertex and understand the transformations applied to the standard quadratic function. In the function h(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)² – 1, the vertex is at the point (1, -1), indicating the lowest point of the parabola due to the positive leading coefficient.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question
813
views
Textbook Question
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 1/x, g(x)= 1/x
867
views
Textbook Question
A line segment through the center of each circle intersects the circle at the points shown. a. Find the coordinates of the circle's center. b. Find the radius of the circle. c. Use your answers from parts (a) and (b) to write the standard form of the circle's equation.
849
views
Textbook Question
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. f(g[h (1)])
819
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x + 3)
966
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f to find each indicated function value.
f(-2)
754
views