Transformations of Functions

Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For quadratic functions, common transformations include vertical and horizontal shifts, which are determined by adding or subtracting values from the input (x) or output (f(x)). In the given function h(x) = (1/2)(x − 1)² – 1, the graph is shifted right by 1 unit and down by 1 unit, while also being vertically compressed by a factor of 1/2.