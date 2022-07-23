In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = 2√(x + 2)
Use the graph of f to find each indicated function value.
f(-2)
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Key Concepts
Function and Function Notation
Reading Values from a Graph
Coordinate Plane and Axes
Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).
f(x) = 1/x, g(x)= 1/x
Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2) (x − 1)² – 1
A line segment through the center of each circle intersects the circle at the points shown. a. Find the coordinates of the circle's center. b. Find the radius of the circle. c. Use your answers from parts (a) and (b) to write the standard form of the circle's equation.
Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. f(g[h (1)])
In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = √(x + 3)