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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 65
Chapter 3, Problem 65

Use the graph of f to find each indicated function value.

f(-2)

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1
Identify the point on the graph where the input value (x) is -2.
Locate the vertical line corresponding to x = -2 on the x-axis.
Find the point on the curve that intersects this vertical line at x = -2.
Determine the y-coordinate of this intersection point, which represents f(-2).
Read the y-value from the graph at this point to find the function value f(-2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function and Function Notation

A function assigns each input exactly one output. The notation f(x) represents the output of function f at input x. Understanding this notation is essential to interpret and evaluate function values from graphs or equations.
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Reading Values from a Graph

To find f(x) from a graph, locate the input value x on the horizontal axis, then move vertically to the graph's curve. The corresponding y-coordinate on the vertical axis is the function value f(x). This skill is crucial for interpreting graphical data.
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Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System

Coordinate Plane and Axes

The coordinate plane consists of the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical), which intersect at the origin. Points on the plane are given as (x, y), where x is the input and y is the output. Understanding this helps in accurately reading and plotting points on a graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 64–66, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = 2√(x + 2)

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Find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2).

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2) (x − 1)² – 1

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Textbook Question

A line segment through the center of each circle intersects the circle at the points shown. a. Find the coordinates of the circle's center. b. Find the radius of the circle. c. Use your answers from parts (a) and (b) to write the standard form of the circle's equation.

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Textbook Question

Let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. f(g[h (1)])

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Textbook Question

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