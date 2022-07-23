Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 12
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4−81)/(x−3)
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Identify the dividend and divisor. Here, the dividend is \(x^{4} - 81\) and the divisor is \(x - 3\).
Set up the long division by writing \(x^{4} - 81\) under the division bar and \(x - 3\) outside the bar.
Divide the leading term of the dividend, \(x^{4}\), by the leading term of the divisor, \(x\), to get the first term of the quotient: \(x^{3}\).
Multiply the entire divisor \(x - 3\) by \(x^{3}\) and subtract the result from the dividend to find the new polynomial to divide.
Repeat the process: divide the new leading term by \(x\), multiply the divisor by this term, subtract, and continue until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Long Division
Polynomial long division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to numerical long division. It involves dividing the leading term of the dividend by the leading term of the divisor, multiplying, subtracting, and repeating until the degree of the remainder is less than the divisor.
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Degree of a Polynomial
The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the expression. Understanding the degree helps determine when to stop the division process, as the remainder must have a degree less than the divisor's degree.
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Guided course
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Standard Form of Polynomials
Quotient and Remainder in Polynomial Division
When dividing polynomials, the result consists of a quotient and a remainder. The quotient is the polynomial obtained from the division, and the remainder is the leftover polynomial with a degree less than the divisor, often expressed as r(x).
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