In Exercises 1–16, divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (6x3+13x2−11x−15)/(3x2−x−3)
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
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Key Concepts
Vertical Asymptotes
Horizontal Asymptotes
End Behavior of Rational Functions
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as the cube of z and inversely as y.
Divide using long division. State the quotient, and the remainder, r(x). (x4+2x3−4x2−5x−6)/(x2+x−2)
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function.
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies directly as the cube root of z and inversely as y.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 2x2+x<15