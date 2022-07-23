Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Divide using synthetic division. (4x3−3x2+3x−1)÷(x−1)
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Division
Polynomial Coefficients
Remainder Theorem
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. y−1=(x−3)2