Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 21
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. y−1=(x−3)2
Verified step by step guidance
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Rewrite the given equation in standard vertex form: \(y - 1 = (x - 3)^2\). This shows the vertex is at the point \((3, 1)\).
Identify the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line passing through the vertex's x-coordinate. So, the axis of symmetry is \(x = 3\).
Find the y-intercept by substituting \(x = 0\) into the equation: \(y - 1 = (0 - 3)^2\), then solve for \(y\).
Find the x-intercepts by setting \(y = 0\) and solving the equation \(0 - 1 = (x - 3)^2\) for \(x\).
Determine the domain and range: The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, \((-\infty, \infty)\). Since the parabola opens upward and the vertex is the minimum point at \(y=1\), the range is \([1, \infty)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
The vertex form of a quadratic function is y = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easy to identify the vertex, which is the highest or lowest point on the graph, depending on the parabola's orientation.
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Vertex Form
Axis of Symmetry
The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex of the parabola, dividing it into two mirror-image halves. For a quadratic in vertex form y = a(x - h)^2 + k, the axis of symmetry is the line x = h.
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Properties of Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the parabola's direction: if it opens upward, the range is y ≥ k; if downward, y ≤ k, where k is the y-coordinate of the vertex.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
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