Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=x/(x2+4)
Divide using long division.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Leading Terms and Degree of Polynomials
Remainder and Quotient in Polynomial Division
Find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; -5 and 4+3i are zeros; f(2) = 91
In Exercises 25–26, graph each polynomial function.
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2−2x−3
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x2≤2x+2
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 9x2−6x+1<0