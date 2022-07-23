Textbook Question
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=x/(x2+4)
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Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=x/(x2+4)
Divide using synthetic division. (x7+x5−10x3+12)/(x+2)
Divide using synthetic division. (x5+x3−2)/(x−1)
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2−2x−3
Divide using long division.
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2−4x+1≥0