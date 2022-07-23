Textbook Question
In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) > - 3/4(x - 2)
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In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) > - 3/4(x - 2)
In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.
1/4(x + 2) ≤ - 3/4(x - 2)
In Exercises 71–72, use the graph of the polynomial function to solve each inequality.
In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. 2x^2 + 9x + 4 ≥ 0
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x−2)/(x2−4)
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x+2)/(x2+x−6)