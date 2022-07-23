Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 71
Chapter 4, Problem 71

In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x+2)/(x2+x−6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain of the function by finding the values of \( x \) that make the denominator zero. Solve \( x^2 + x - 6 = 0 \) by factoring or using the quadratic formula.
Find the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero and excluding any values that also make the numerator zero (which would indicate a hole instead).
Determine the horizontal or oblique asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials. Since the numerator is degree 1 and the denominator is degree 2, the horizontal asymptote is \( y = 0 \).
Find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for \( x \). For \( f(x) = \frac{x+2}{x^2 + x - 6} \), set \( x + 2 = 0 \) and solve.
Find the y-intercept by evaluating \( f(0) \), which is \( \frac{0 + 2}{0^2 + 0 - 6} \). This gives the point where the graph crosses the y-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
18m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, where the denominator Q(x) ≠ 0, is essential because values that make Q(x) zero are excluded and often correspond to vertical asymptotes or holes in the graph.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Asymptotes of Rational Functions

Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero and the numerator is nonzero, while horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior based on the degrees of numerator and denominator polynomials.
Recommended video:
6:24
Introduction to Asymptotes

Graphing Steps for Rational Functions

Graphing rational functions involves identifying domain restrictions, intercepts, asymptotes, and behavior near asymptotes. Plotting key points and analyzing limits help sketch an accurate graph, following a systematic approach such as the seven-step method.
Recommended video:
8:19
How to Graph Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–72, use the graph of the polynomial function to solve each inequality.


2x3 + 11x2 < 7x + 6

575
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. 2x^2 + 5x - 3 < 0

564
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 73–74, use the graph of the rational function to solve each inequality.


1/4(x + 2) ≤ - 3/4(x - 2)

535
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–72, use the graph of the polynomial function to solve each inequality.


2x3+11x27x+62x^3 + 11x^2 ≥ 7x + 6

526
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–74, solve each inequality and graph the solution set on a real number line. 2x^2 + 9x + 4 ≥ 0

524
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x−2)/(x2−4)

911
views