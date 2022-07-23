Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x) = (2x+7)/(x+3)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. 1/(x + 1) ≤ 2/(x + 4)
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Key Concepts
Rational Inequalities
Domain Restrictions
Graphing Utility for Inequalities
Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. (x - 4)/(x - 1) ≤ 0
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. (1 − 3/(x+2)) / (1 + 1/(x−2))
In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-4) The graph passes through the point (1,4).
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. x/(2x+6) − 9/(x2−9)
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. 5x2/(x2−4) ⋅ (x2+4x+4)/(10x3)