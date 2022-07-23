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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 95
Chapter 4, Problem 95

Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x) = (2x+7)/(x+3)

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Identify the dividend and divisor for the long division. Here, the dividend is the numerator polynomial \(2x + 7\) and the divisor is the denominator polynomial \(x + 3\).
Set up the long division by dividing the leading term of the dividend (\$2x\() by the leading term of the divisor (\)x$). This gives the first term of the quotient: \(\frac{2x}{x} = 2\).
Multiply the entire divisor \(x + 3\) by the quotient term \(2\), resulting in \(2(x + 3) = 2x + 6\).
Subtract this product from the original dividend: \((2x + 7) - (2x + 6)\). Simplify the subtraction to find the remainder.
Express the original function \(g(x)\) as the quotient plus the remainder over the divisor: \(g(x) = 2 + \frac{\text{remainder}}{x + 3}\). This form helps to analyze the graph by relating it to the parent function \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\) with transformations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to numerical long division. It helps rewrite a rational function as a quotient plus a remainder over the divisor, simplifying the expression for analysis or graphing.
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Introduction to Polynomials

Rational Functions and Their Graphs

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. Understanding its graph involves identifying asymptotes, intercepts, and behavior at infinity, which can be made clearer by rewriting the function using long division.
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Transformations of the Parent Function f(x) = 1/x

The function f(x) = 1/x is a basic rational function with a hyperbola shape. Graphing related functions involves applying transformations like shifts, stretches, and reflections to this parent graph based on the rewritten form of the function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-1) The graph passes through the point (-2,-3).

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. (1 − 3/(x+2)) / (1 + 1/(x−2))

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Textbook Question

Use long division to rewrite the equation for g in the form quotient + remainder/divisor. Then use this form of the function's equation and transformations of f(x) = 1/x to graph g. g(x)=(3x−7)/(x−2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–98, write the equation of each parabola in vertex form. Vertex: (-3,-4) The graph passes through the point (1,4).

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