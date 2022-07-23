Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. 2x2 + 5x - 3 ≤ 0
Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. x3 + x2 - 4x - 4 > 0
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Inequalities
Graphing Utility for Polynomial Functions
Sign Analysis of Polynomial Functions
Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. (x - 4)/(x - 1) ≤ 0
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x3+1)/(x2+2x)
Solve each inequality in Exercises 86–91 using a graphing utility. x2 + 3x - 10 > 0
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. x/(2x+6) − 9/(x2−9)
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. 5x2/(x2−4) ⋅ (x2+4x+4)/(10x3)