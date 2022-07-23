Use synthetic division and the Remainder Theorem to find the indicated function value. f(x)=2x3−11x2+7x−5;f(4)
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (2−x)2(x−7/2)<0
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Inequalities
Critical Points and Sign Analysis
Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2+4x−21)
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x3−x−1; between 1 and 2
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x3−4x2+2; between 0 and 1
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=x3+2x2+5x+4
In Exercises 17–38, use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=x2+6x+3