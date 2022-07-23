Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 52
Chapter 4, Problem 52

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+4)/x>0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the critical points by setting the numerator and denominator equal to zero separately: solve \( x + 4 = 0 \) and \( x = 0 \). These points divide the number line into intervals.
The critical points are \( x = -4 \) and \( x = 0 \). Use these points to split the real number line into three intervals: \( (-\infty, -4) \), \( (-4, 0) \), and \( (0, \infty) \).
Determine the sign of the rational expression \( \frac{x+4}{x} \) on each interval by choosing a test point from each interval and substituting it into the expression.
Analyze the inequality \( \frac{x+4}{x} > 0 \) by selecting intervals where the expression is positive based on the sign test results.
Express the solution set in interval notation, remembering to exclude points where the expression is undefined (denominator zero) and to consider whether to include points where the numerator is zero based on the strict inequality.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one polynomial is divided by another, and the inequality compares this ratio to zero or another value. Solving them requires finding where the expression is positive, negative, or zero by analyzing the signs of numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities

Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points are values that make the numerator or denominator zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing points in each interval, you determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions

Interval notation concisely represents sets of real numbers that satisfy inequalities, using parentheses or brackets to indicate open or closed intervals. Graphing on a number line visually shows these solution sets, highlighting excluded points like zeros of the denominator.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 53–60 show incomplete graphs of given polynomial functions. a) Find all the zeros of each function. b) Without using a graphing utility, draw a complete graph of the function. f(x)=−x3+x2+16x−16

530
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. (x+4)(x−1)/(x+2)≤0

475
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–54, graphs of fifth-degree polynomial functions are shown. In each case, specify the number of real zeros and the number of imaginary zeros. Indicate whether there are any real zeros with multiplicity other than 1.

704
views
Textbook Question

Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/x2 − 4

861
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation in vertex form of the parabola that has the same shape as the graph of f(x) = 2x2 but with the given point as the vertex. (−10, −5)

1031
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality in Exercises 43–60 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. x/(x−3)>0

557
views