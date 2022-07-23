Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 7(x+2)=410
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
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Key Concepts
Properties of Logarithms
Radicals and Exponents
Evaluating Logarithms Without a Calculator
In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = log x and g(x) = - log (x+3)
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn h(x) = ex-1+2
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 57
In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ln x and g(x) = - ln (2x)
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 70.3x=813