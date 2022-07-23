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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 5, Problem 39

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn h(x) = ex-1+2
Graph of the exponential function f(x) = e^x with key points and horizontal asymptote y = 0 shown.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function and its graph: The base function is \(f(x) = e^{x}\), which is an exponential function with a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\), domain \((-\infty, \infty)\), and range \((0, \infty)\).
Analyze the transformation inside the exponent: The function \(h(x) = e^{x-1} + 2\) has \(x-1\) inside the exponent, which represents a horizontal shift. Specifically, replacing \(x\) by \(x - 1\) shifts the graph of \(f(x)\) to the right by 1 unit.
Analyze the transformation outside the exponent: The \(+2\) outside the exponential function shifts the entire graph vertically upward by 2 units. This affects the horizontal asymptote, moving it from \(y = 0\) to \(y = 2\).
Write the equation of the asymptote: Since the graph is shifted up by 2, the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 2\).
Determine the domain and range of \(h(x)\): The domain remains all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\) because exponential functions are defined for all real \(x\). The range is shifted up by 2, so it becomes \((2, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Function and Its Graph

The exponential function f(x) = e^x is a fundamental function where the variable is in the exponent. Its graph passes through (0,1), is always positive, and increases rapidly. Understanding its shape and behavior is essential for applying transformations and analyzing domain and range.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations include shifts, stretches, and reflections applied to the base graph. For h(x) = e^(x-1) + 2, the graph shifts right by 1 unit and up by 2 units. Recognizing these changes helps in sketching the new graph and identifying changes in asymptotes, domain, and range.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Asymptotes, Domain, and Range of Exponential Functions

Exponential functions have a horizontal asymptote, typically y=0 for e^x. Transformations shift this asymptote accordingly, e.g., y=2 for h(x). The domain of e^x is all real numbers, and the range is positive real numbers; transformations affect the range but not the domain.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 7(x+2)=410

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(10x21x37(x+1)2)\(\log\) \(\left\)( \(\frac{10x^2 \sqrt[3]{1 - x}\)}{7(x + 1)^2} \(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 57

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 1

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn g(x) = ex+2

890
views
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 70.3x=813

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