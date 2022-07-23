Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
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Solve each equation.
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (log3 81)
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log7 7)
In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x² - x − 2)
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log (ln e)
In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log4x=-3