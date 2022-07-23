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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 101
Chapter 5, Problem 101

Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log3 (x-1) = 2

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Recall the definition of logarithm: if \( \log_b a = c \), then the equivalent exponential form is \( b^c = a \).
Apply this definition to the given equation \( \log_3 (x-1) = 2 \). Rewrite it as \( 3^2 = x - 1 \).
Calculate the exponential expression \( 3^2 \) (you can leave it as \( 3^2 \) for now if you prefer).
Set up the equation \( 3^2 = x - 1 \) and solve for \( x \) by adding 1 to both sides: \( x = 3^2 + 1 \).
Check the solution by substituting \( x \) back into the original logarithmic equation to ensure the argument \( x - 1 \) is positive and the equation holds true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition is essential to rewrite logarithmic equations in exponential form.
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Logarithms Introduction

Converting Logarithmic Equations to Exponential Form

To solve logarithmic equations, rewrite them in exponential form using the equivalence log_b(a) = c ⇔ b^c = a. This conversion simplifies solving for the variable inside the logarithm by turning the equation into an exponential equation.
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Solving Logarithmic Equations

Solving Exponential Equations

Once the equation is in exponential form, solve for the variable by isolating it. This may involve basic algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, or taking roots, depending on the equation's complexity.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs
Related Practice
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Solve each equation. ln 3−ln(x+5)−ln x=0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log4x=-3

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