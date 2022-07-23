Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log 6 ( x − 1 x 2 + 4 ) = log 6 ( x − 1 ) − log 6 ( x 2 + 4 ) \(\log\)_6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{x - 1}{x^2 + 4}\) \(\right\)) = \(\log\)_6 (x - 1) - \(\log\)_6 (x^2 + 4) log6(x2+4x−1)=log6(x−1)−log6(x2+4)