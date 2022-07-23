Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 99
Chapter 5, Problem 99

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log √x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \(10^{(\log \sqrt{x})}\), where the base of the logarithm is 10 (common logarithm).
Recall the property of logarithms and exponents: \(a^{\log_a b} = b\). Here, the base of the exponent and the logarithm match (both base 10), so this property applies.
Rewrite the expression using the property: \(10^{(\log \sqrt{x})} = \sqrt{x}\).
Express the square root in exponential form: \(\sqrt{x} = x^{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Thus, the simplified form of the expression is \(x^{\frac{1}{2}}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify expressions, such as log(a^b) = b·log(a). Understanding how to manipulate logarithmic expressions, including the use of roots and exponents, is essential for simplifying expressions like log(√x).
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Relationship Between Exponents and Logarithms

Exponents and logarithms are inverse operations. For example, 10^(log y) = y when the base of the logarithm matches the base of the exponent. This property allows simplification of expressions like 10^(log √x) directly to √x.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Simplifying Radicals

A radical such as √x can be expressed as an exponent, x^(1/2). Recognizing this helps in rewriting expressions involving roots into exponential form, which can then be combined with logarithmic properties for simplification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Adding & Subtracting Unlike Radicals by Simplifying
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6(x1x2+4)=log6(x1)log6(x2+4)\(\log\)_6 \(\left\)( \(\frac{x - 1}{x^2 + 4}\) \(\right\)) = \(\log\)_6 (x - 1) - \(\log\)_6 (x^2 + 4)

907
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. ln 3−ln(x+5)−ln x=0

733
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. ln(2x+1)+ln(x−3)−2 ln x=0

848
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 3x2=453^{x^2} = 45

685
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. [log(x+2)log(x1)]=log(x+2)log(x1)[\(\frac{log(x+2)}{log(x-1)}\)]=log(x+2)-log(x-1)

761
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]

786
views