Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
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Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
Solve each equation. ln 3−ln(x+5)−ln x=0
Solve each equation. ln(2x+1)+ln(x−3)−2 ln x=0
Solve each equation.
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]