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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 59
Chapter 5, Problem 59

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(3x+2)=3

Verified step by step guidance
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Recall the definition of logarithm: if \(\log_{a}(b) = c\), then it is equivalent to the exponential form \(a^{c} = b\).
Rewrite the given equation \(\log_{4}(3x + 2) = 3\) in exponential form: \(4^{3} = 3x + 2\).
Calculate \$4^{3}$ (but do not finalize the numeric value) and set up the equation: \(64 = 3x + 2\).
Solve for \(x\) by isolating it: subtract 2 from both sides to get \(64 - 2 = 3x\), then divide both sides by 3 to find \(x = \frac{62}{3}\).
Check the domain restriction: the argument of the logarithm, \(3x + 2\), must be greater than 0. Substitute \(x = \frac{62}{3}\) to verify \(3\left(\frac{62}{3}\right) + 2 > 0\) to ensure the solution is valid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Understanding the properties of logarithms, such as the definition log_b(a) = c means b^c = a, is essential. This allows you to rewrite logarithmic equations in exponential form to solve for the variable. Recognizing how to manipulate logs helps simplify and solve the given equation.
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Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function includes all values for which the argument (inside the log) is positive. For log_4(3x+2), the expression 3x+2 must be greater than zero. Identifying and applying domain restrictions ensures that solutions are valid and prevents extraneous answers.
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Exact and Approximate Solutions

After solving the equation exactly, it is often necessary to provide a decimal approximation. Using a calculator to find decimal values correct to two decimal places helps interpret the solution practically. Distinguishing between exact and approximate answers is important in many algebra problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x - (1/3) ln y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 60–63, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. (ln x)(ln 1) = 0

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 4 ln (x + 6) - 3 ln x

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Textbook Question

Graph y= 2x and x = 2y in the same rectangular coordinate system.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 58–59, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log4 0.863

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Textbook Question

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log(x − 1)

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