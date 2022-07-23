Textbook Question
Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]
1483
views
1
rank
Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]
Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x(x - 7) = 3.
Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: (x + 2)/(4x + 3) = 1/x
145. Without using a calculator, determine which is the greater number: log4 60 or log3 40.