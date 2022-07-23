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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 144
Chapter 5, Problem 144

Without using a calculator, find the exact value of log4 [log3 (log₂ 8)].

Verified step by step guidance
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Start by evaluating the innermost logarithm: \( \log_2 8 \). Recall that \( \log_b a = c \) means \( b^c = a \). Since \( 2^3 = 8 \), we have \( \log_2 8 = 3 \).
Next, substitute this value into the next logarithm: \( \log_3 (\log_2 8) = \log_3 3 \). Using the same definition, since \( 3^1 = 3 \), it follows that \( \log_3 3 = 1 \).
Now, substitute this result into the outermost logarithm: \( \log_4 [\log_3 (\log_2 8)] = \log_4 1 \).
Recall that for any base \( b > 0 \) and \( b \neq 1 \), \( \log_b 1 = 0 \) because \( b^0 = 1 \). Therefore, \( \log_4 1 = 0 \).
Thus, the exact value of the original expression \( \log_4 [\log_3 (\log_2 8)] \) is \( 0 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Base and Nested Logarithms

Understanding how to evaluate nested logarithms requires recognizing the order of operations and simplifying from the innermost logarithm outward. Each logarithm must be evaluated exactly before applying the next, ensuring clarity in the base and argument at each step.
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Change of Base Property

Evaluating Logarithms with Simple Arguments

Logarithms with arguments that are powers of the base can be simplified using the identity log_b(b^k) = k. For example, log₂ 8 simplifies to 3 because 8 = 2^3. This simplification is key to finding exact values without a calculator.
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Evaluate Logarithms

Properties of Logarithms and Exact Values

Knowing logarithm properties, such as log_b(1) = 0 and log_b(b) = 1, helps in simplifying expressions. Exact values are found by expressing numbers as powers of the base and applying these properties step-by-step to avoid approximations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]

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Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x(x - 7) = 3.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: (x + 2)/(4x + 3) = 1/x

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Textbook Question

145. Without using a calculator, determine which is the greater number: log4 60 or log3 40.

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