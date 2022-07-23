Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 138
Chapter 5, Problem 138

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x(x - 7) = 3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the left side of the equation: x(x-7) = xx - x7 = x2 - 7x.
Rewrite the equation with the expanded form: x2 - 7x = 3.
Bring all terms to one side to set the equation equal to zero: x2 - 7x - 3 = 0.
Identify the coefficients for the quadratic equation in standard form ax^2 + bx + c = 0: here, a = 1, b = -7, and c = -3.
Use the quadratic formula to solve for x: x = \(\frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}\)}{2a}. Substitute the values of a, b, and c into the formula.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expanding and Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

This involves applying the distributive property to multiply terms within parentheses and then combining like terms. For example, expanding x(x - 7) results in x² - 7x, which simplifies the equation for easier manipulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Solving Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving them can involve factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula to find the values of x that satisfy the equation.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Setting Equations to Zero

To solve quadratic equations, it is essential to rewrite the equation so that one side equals zero. This allows the use of factoring or the quadratic formula by isolating all terms on one side, creating a standard form ax² + bx + c = 0.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.

logb (xy)5 = (logb x + logb y)5

944
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for x: a(x - 2) = b(2x + 3)

696
views
Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, find the exact value of: [log3 81 - log𝝅 1]/[log2√2 8 - log 0.001]

1483
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: (x + 2)/(4x + 3) = 1/x

734
views
Textbook Question

If log 3 = A and log 7 = B, find log7 (9) in terms of A and B.

1716
views
Textbook Question

Without using a calculator, find the exact value of log4 [log3 (log₂ 8)].

925
views