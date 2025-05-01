Problem 79
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
Problem 81
Use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log2 (x + 2)
Problem 87
Let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb √(2/27)
Problem 92
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(8x3) = 3 ln (2x)
Problem 97
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]
Problem 99
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
Problem 100
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [4(x + 1)] = log6 (4) + log6 (x + 1)
Problem 101
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log3 (7) = 1/[log7 (3)]
Problem 1
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2x=64
Problem 3
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 5x=125
Problem 5
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 22x-1=32
Problem 7
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64
Problem 11
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 9x=27
Problem 13
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 31-x=1/27
Problem 15
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 6(x−3)/4=√6
Problem 17
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 4x=1/√2
Problem 19
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 8(x+3)=16(x−1)
Problem 21
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. e(x+1)=1/e
Problem 23
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91
Problem 25
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7
Problem 27
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5x=17
Problem 29
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5ex=23
Problem 31
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3e5x=1977
Problem 33
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(1−5x)=793
Problem 35
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(5x−3) - 2 =10,476
Problem 37
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 7(x+2)=410
Problem 39
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 70.3x=813
Problem 41
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5(2x+3)=3(x−1)
Problem 43
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e2x−3ex+2=0
Problem 45
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e4x+5e2x−24=0
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
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