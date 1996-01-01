Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^x=5.7

