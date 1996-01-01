College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Use Like Bases to Solve Exponential Equations
Problem
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^x=5.7
Similar Solution
8m
