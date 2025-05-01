Problem 37

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ﻿ ln ⁡ ( x 3 x 2 + 1 ( x + 1 ) 4 ) \ln \left( \frac{x^3 \sqrt{x^2 + 1}}{(x + 1)^4} \right) ln((x+1)4x3x2+1 ​​)﻿