3:59
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
1:44 minutes
Problem 79b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 79–82, use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Expanding a Logarithmic Expression / Example 16.4 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice