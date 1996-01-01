In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
log6 [(x - 1)/(x^2 + 4)] = log6 (x - 1) - log6 (x^2 + 4)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Expanding a Logarithmic Expression / Example 16.4 with a bite sized video explanation from