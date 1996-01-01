Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra5. Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProperties of LogarithmsExpand Logarithmic Expressions
1:46 minutes
Problem 99
Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [(x - 1)/(x^2 + 4)] = log6 (x - 1) - log6 (x^2 + 4)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6views
Was this helpful?
3:59m

Watch next

Master Expanding a Logarithmic Expression / Example 16.4 with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.