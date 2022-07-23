Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Subtract:
Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 36 feet and whose area is 77 square feet.
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Key Concepts
Perimeter of a Rectangle
Area of a Rectangle
Solving Systems of Equations
In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. x2+y2<16, y≥2x
Find the value of the objective function z = 2x + 3y at each corner of the graphed region shown. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function?
In Exercises 57–59, graph the region determined by the constraints. Then find the maximum value of the given objective function, subject to the constraints. This is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.
Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Add: (5x−3)/(x2+1) + 2x/(x2+1)2.
Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 40 feet and whose area is 96 square feet.