Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 55
Chapter 6, Problem 55

In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. x2+y2<16, y≥2x
Graph of the system of inequalities: x^2 + y^2 < 25 and y ≥ e^(x/2).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the inequalities given in the system. The first inequality is x2 + y2 < 25, which represents the interior of a circle centered at the origin (0,0) with radius 5, since 25 is 5 squared.
Step 2: The second inequality is yex2, which means y is greater than or equal to the exponential function e^{x/2}. This curve increases as x increases and passes through (0,1) because e^0 = 1.
Step 3: To graph the solution set, first draw the circle with radius 5 centered at the origin. The solution for the first inequality is all points inside this circle, not including the boundary since the inequality is strict (<).
Step 4: Next, graph the curve y = e^{x/2}. The solution for the second inequality includes the curve and all points above it.
Step 5: The solution set to the system is the region where the interior of the circle and the area above or on the curve y = e^{x/2} overlap. Shade this overlapping region to represent the solution set.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Inequalities

Graphing inequalities involves shading the region of the coordinate plane that satisfies the inequality. For example, the inequality x² + y² < 25 represents all points inside a circle of radius 5 centered at the origin, excluding the boundary. Understanding how to graph such regions is essential for visualizing solution sets.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:02
Linear Inequalities

Exponential Functions and Inequalities

Exponential functions like y ≥ e^(x/2) grow rapidly and have a characteristic curve. When graphing inequalities involving exponentials, the region above or on the curve is shaded for 'greater than or equal to.' Recognizing the shape and behavior of exponential graphs helps in determining the solution set.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

Systems of Inequalities

A system of inequalities requires finding the intersection of solution sets for all inequalities involved. The solution set is the region where all shaded areas overlap. Identifying this common region is crucial to solving and graphing systems accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:19
Systems of Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{(x1)2+(y+1)2<25(x1)2+(y+1)216\(\begin{cases}\)(x - 1)^2 + (y + 1)^2 < 25 \\(x - 1)^2 + (y + 1)^2 \(\geq\) 16\(\end{cases}\)

521
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. x2+y2≤1, y−x2>0

-4.">

511
views
Textbook Question

Find the value of the objective function z = 2x + 3y at each corner of the graphed region shown. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function?

624
views
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for 1/x(x+1) and use the result to find the following sum:

657
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–59, graph the region determined by the constraints. Then find the maximum value of the given objective function, subject to the constraints. This is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.

627
views
Textbook Question

Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 36 feet and whose area is 77 square feet.

597
views