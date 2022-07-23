Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. x2+y2≤1, y−x2>0
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Find the value of the objective function z = 2x + 3y at each corner of the graphed region shown. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function?
Find the partial fraction decomposition for 1/x(x+1) and use the result to find the following sum:
In Exercises 57–59, graph the region determined by the constraints. Then find the maximum value of the given objective function, subject to the constraints. This is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.
Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 36 feet and whose area is 77 square feet.