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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 1
Chapter 6, Problem 1

Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system. (2,1,3)(2,−1, 3)
{x+y+z=4x2yz=12xy2z=1\(\begin{cases}\)x + y + z = 4 \(\x\) - 2y - z = 1 \\2x - y - 2z = -1\(\end{cases}\)

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1
Identify the system of equations and the ordered triple to test. The system is: \[x + y + 0z = 4\] \[x - 2y - 0z = 1\] \[2x - y - 2z = -1\] and the ordered triple is \((2, -1, 3)\), where \(x=2\), \(y=-1\), and \(z=3\).
Substitute the values of \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) from the ordered triple into the first equation: \[2 + (-1) + 0 \times 3 = ?\] Simplify the left side to check if it equals 4.
Substitute the values of \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) into the second equation: \[2 - 2 \times (-1) - 0 \times 3 = ?\] Simplify the left side to check if it equals 1.
Substitute the values of \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) into the third equation: \[2 \times 2 - (-1) - 2 \times 3 = ?\] Simplify the left side to check if it equals -1.
If all three simplified expressions equal their respective right-hand side values, then the ordered triple is a solution to the system. Otherwise, it is not.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ordered Triples as Solutions

An ordered triple (x, y, z) represents a point in three-dimensional space and a potential solution to a system of three equations. To verify if it is a solution, substitute the values of x, y, and z into each equation and check if all equations hold true.
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Example 2

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of multiple linear equations involving the same variables. The solution is the set of variable values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to work with such systems is essential for solving or verifying solutions.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing variables in the equations with given values to test if the equations are true. This direct approach is useful for checking if a specific ordered triple satisfies each equation in the system.
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Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets.

{y=4x+13x+2y=13\(\begin{cases}\) y = 4x + 1 \\ 3x + 2y = 13 \(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function? 1. Objective Function z=5x+6y


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Textbook Question

Ggraph each inequality. x+2y≤8

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