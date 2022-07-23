In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ 2^x
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x4-x2+2)/(x3-x2)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Partial Fraction Decomposition
Factoring Polynomials
In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x + 2)/2 - (y + 4)/3 = 3 (x + y)/5 = (x - y)/2 - 5/2
In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
This
is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The difference between the squares of two numbers is 3. Twice the square of the first number increased by the square of the second number is 9. Find the numbers.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
This
is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.