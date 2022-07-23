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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 45
Chapter 6, Problem 45

Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x4-x2+2)/(x3-x2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dividend and divisor for the long division: dividend is \(x^{4} - x^{2} + 2\) and divisor is \(x^{3} - x^{2}\).
Set up the long division by dividing the leading term of the dividend, \(x^{4}\), by the leading term of the divisor, \(x^{3}\), to find the first term of the quotient.
Multiply the entire divisor \(x^{3} - x^{2}\) by the term found in the previous step and subtract this product from the dividend to find the new remainder.
Repeat the division process with the new remainder: divide its leading term by \(x^{3}\), multiply the divisor by this term, and subtract again until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor.
Express the original rational expression as the quotient plus the remainder over the original divisor, then write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term by factoring the divisor and breaking the fraction into simpler terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of lower or equal degree. It involves dividing the leading terms, multiplying, subtracting, and bringing down the next term repeatedly until the remainder has a lower degree than the divisor. This process helps simplify complex rational expressions.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition breaks a rational expression into a sum of simpler fractions with denominators that are factors of the original denominator. This technique is useful for integration and solving equations. After division, the remainder term is expressed as partial fractions to simplify further operations.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors, which can be linear or quadratic. Recognizing and factoring the denominator is essential for partial fraction decomposition, as it determines the form of the simpler fractions into which the expression is broken down.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ 2^x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–48, solve each system by the method of your choice. (x + 2)/2 - (y + 4)/3 = 3 (x + y)/5 = (x - y)/2 - 5/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.


This

is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The difference between the squares of two numbers is 3. Twice the square of the first number increased by the square of the second number is 9. Find the numbers.

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{yx21xy1\(\begin{cases}\)y \(\geq\) x^2 - 1 \(\x\) - y \(\geq\) -1\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.


This

is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.

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