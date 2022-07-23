In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
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Key Concepts
Graphing Quadratic Inequalities
Graphing Linear Inequalities
Solution Set of a System of Inequalities
In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ 2^x
In Exercises 46–55, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
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is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The difference between the squares of two numbers is 3. Twice the square of the first number increased by the square of the second number is 9. Find the numbers.
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x4-x2+2)/(x3-x2)