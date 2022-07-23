Graph each inequality. x2+y2≤1
Solve each system in Exercises 12–13. The is a piecewise function
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Key Concepts
Piecewise Functions
Systems of Equations
Graphing Techniques
Graph each inequality. y>−3
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (3x +50)/(x -9)(x +2)
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.