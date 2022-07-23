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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 11
Chapter 6, Problem 11

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (3x +50)/(x -9)(x +2)

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Identify the form of the partial fraction decomposition for the given rational expression. Since the denominator is factored into two distinct linear factors, \((x - 9)\) and \((x + 2)\), the decomposition will be of the form: \(\frac{A}{x - 9} + \frac{B}{x + 2}\), where \(A\) and \(B\) are constants to be determined.
Write the equation by setting the original rational expression equal to the sum of the partial fractions: \(\frac{3x + 50}{(x - 9)(x + 2)} = \frac{A}{x - 9} + \frac{B}{x + 2}\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \((x - 9)(x + 2)\) to clear the denominators: \(3x + 50 = A(x + 2) + B(x - 9)\).
Expand the right side: \(3x + 50 = A x + 2A + B x - 9B\), then combine like terms: \(3x + 50 = (A + B) x + (2A - 9B)\).
Set up a system of equations by equating the coefficients of corresponding terms on both sides: For the \(x\) terms, \(3 = A + B\); for the constant terms, \(50 = 2A - 9B\). Solve this system to find the values of \(A\) and \(B\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions is essential for simplifying, factoring, and decomposing them into partial fractions.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition involves expressing a complex rational expression as a sum of simpler fractions with linear or irreducible quadratic denominators. This technique is useful for integration and solving equations involving rational expressions.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials means rewriting them as a product of simpler polynomials. Recognizing factors in the denominator, such as (x - 9)(x + 2), is crucial for setting up the correct form of partial fractions.
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Textbook Question

Solve each system in Exercises 5–18. {2x4y+3z=17x+2yz=04xyz=6\(\begin{cases}\)2x - 4y + 3z = 17 \(\x\) + 2y - z = 0 \\4x - y - z = 6\(\end{cases}\)

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In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {y2=x292y=x3\(\begin{cases}\)y^2 = x^2 - 9 \\2y = x - 3\(\end{cases}\)

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Solve each system in Exercises 12–13. The is a piecewise function

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Textbook Question

An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.

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