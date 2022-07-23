Step 2: To find the product \(AB\), multiply matrix A by matrix B. Recall that the element in the \(i^{th}\) row and \(j^{th}\) column of the product matrix is found by taking the dot product of the \(i^{th}\) row of A with the \(j^{th}\) column of B. For example, the element in the first row and first column of \(AB\) is calculated as \((-2)(1) + (1)(3)\).