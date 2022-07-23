Textbook Question
Write the augmented matrix for each system of linear equations.
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Write the augmented matrix for each system of linear equations.
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 3–5, solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
In Exercises 5 - 8, find values for the variables so that the matrices in each exercise are equal.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.