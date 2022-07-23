Step 1: Understand the problem. You are given two matrices \(A\) and \(B\), and you need to find the products \(AB\) and \(BA\) to check if \(B\) is the multiplicative inverse of \(A\). Recall that if \(B\) is the inverse of \(A\), then both \(AB\) and \(BA\) should equal the identity matrix \(I\) of the same size.