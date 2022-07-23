Perform each matrix row operation and write the new matrix.

Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
Let and Solve each matrix equation for X. X - A = B
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 14–27, perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. 3A+2D
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
In Exercises 19–20, a few steps in the process of simplifying the given matrix to row-echelon form, with 1s down the diagonal from upper left to lower right, and 0s below the 1s, are shown. Fill in the missing numbers in the steps that are shown.