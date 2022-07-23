Perform each matrix row operation and write the new matrix.

Use the fact that if A = [ a b c d ] A=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)a & b\\ c & d\(\end{bmatrix}\) , then A − 1 = 1 a d − b c [ d − b − c a ] A^{-1}=\(\frac{1}{ad-bc}\]\begin{bmatrix}\)d & -b\\ -c & a\(\end{bmatrix}\) to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that A A − 1 = I 2 AA^{-1} = I_2 and A − 1 A = I 2 A^{-1}A = I_2 .

A = [ 10 − 2 − 5 1 ] A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)10 & -2 \\-5 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\) A=[10−5−21]