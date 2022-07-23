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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Let A=[372950]A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-3 & -7 \\2 & -9 \\5 & 0\(\end{bmatrix}\) and B=[510034]B = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-5 & -1 \\0 & 0 \\3 & -4\(\end{bmatrix}\). Solve each matrix equation for X. B - X = 4A

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Start with the given matrix equation: \(B - X = 4A\).
To isolate \(X\), subtract \(B\) from both sides and multiply by \(-1\): \(X = B - 4A\).
Calculate \$4A\( by multiplying each element of matrix \)A$ by 4: \(4A = 4 \times \begin{bmatrix} -3 & -7 \\ 2 & -9 \\ 5 & 0 \end{bmatrix}\).
Perform the matrix subtraction \(B - 4A\) by subtracting corresponding elements of \$4A\( from \)B$: \(X = \begin{bmatrix} -5 & -1 \\ 0 & 0 \\ 3 & -4 \end{bmatrix} - 4A\).
Write the resulting matrix \(X\) with the calculated values from the subtraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Addition and Subtraction

Matrix addition and subtraction involve combining corresponding elements from two matrices of the same dimensions. Each element in the resulting matrix is found by adding or subtracting the elements in the same position from the original matrices. This operation is fundamental for solving equations involving matrices.
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Scalar Multiplication of Matrices

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying every element of a matrix by a constant (scalar). This operation scales the matrix and is essential when manipulating matrix equations, such as multiplying matrix A by 4 in the given problem.
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Introduction to Matrices

Solving Matrix Equations

Solving matrix equations requires isolating the unknown matrix by performing inverse operations, similar to algebraic equations. For the equation B - X = 4A, you can isolate X by subtracting 4A from B or rearranging terms, ensuring all operations respect matrix dimensions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists. {w+2x+3yz=72x3y+z=4w4x+y=3\(\begin{cases}\)w + 2x + 3y - z = 7 \\2x - 3y + z = 4 \(\w\) - 4x + y = 3\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Let A=[372950]A = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-3 & -7 \\2 & -9 \\5 & 0\(\end{bmatrix}\) and B=[510034]B = \(\begin{bmatrix}\)-5 & -1 \\0 & 0 \\3 & -4\(\end{bmatrix}\). Solve each matrix equation for X. 4A + 3B = - 2X

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. BD

A=[212531]B=[023215]C=[123112121]D=[231324]A=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)2 & -1 & 2\\ 5 & 3 & -1\(\end{bmatrix}\[\quad\) B=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)0 & -2\\ 3 & 2\\ 1 & -5\(\end{bmatrix}\)C=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & 2 & 3\\ -1 & 1 & 2\\ -1 & 2 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\]\quad\) D=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)-2 & 3 & 1\\ 3 & -2 & 4\(\end{bmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{2xyz=4x+y5z=4x2y=4\(\begin{cases}\)2x - y - z = 4 \(\x\) + y - 5z = -4 \(\x\) - 2y = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 310340135\(\begin{vmatrix}\)3 & 1 & 0 \\-3 & 4 & 0 \\-1 & 3 & -5\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+3y=0x+y+z=13xyz=11\(\begin{cases}\)x + 3y = 0 \(\x\) + y + z = 1 \\3x - y - z = 11\(\end{cases}\)

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