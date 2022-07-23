Step 2: Use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants, which involves expanding along the first row or using the rule of Sarrus. Here, we will use the rule of Sarrus: - Repeat the first two columns to the right of the matrix: \[\begin{array}{ccc|cc} 0.5 & 7 & 5 & 0.5 & 7 \\ 0.5 & 3 & 9 & 0.5 & 3 \\ 0.5 & 1 & 3 & 0.5 & 1 \end{array}\]