Textbook Question
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
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Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
Write each matrix equation as a system of linear equations without matrices.
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
In Exercises 37–38, find the products and to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 2 - 3 1 - 1 - 1 1 A = B = 1 1 - 2 1 5 4 10 5