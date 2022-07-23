In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A

Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
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For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
In Exercises 8–11, use Gaussian elimination to find the complete solution to each system, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B
In Exercises 8–11, use Gaussian elimination to find the complete solution to each system, or show that none exists.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B