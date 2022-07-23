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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 68
Chapter 7, Problem 68

Solve the system
Two equations representing a system of linear equations to solve.

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1
Solve the first equation for x: x = y + 2.
Substitute x = y + 2 into the second equation: y^2 = 4(y + 2) + 4.
Simplify the equation: y^2 = 4y + 8 + 4.
Rearrange the equation to form a quadratic equation: y^2 - 4y - 12 = 0.
Solve the quadratic equation for y using the quadratic formula or factoring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same variables. The solution is the set of values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Solving such systems often involves substitution or elimination methods to find common solutions.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve.
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Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solutions can be found using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula. Quadratic equations can have two, one, or no real solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–56, write the system of linear equations for which Cramer's Rule yields the given determinants.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–60, solve each equation for x.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–60, solve each equation for x.

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