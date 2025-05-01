Problem 1
Find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. b. c. d.
y2 = 4x
Problem 5
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola.
Problem 7
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x
Problem 9
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = 12y
Problem 11
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = - 16y
Problem 13
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 - 6x = 0
Problem 15
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
Problem 17
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (7, 0); Directrix: x = - 7
Problem 19
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 5, 0); Directrix: x = 5
Problem 21
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, 15); Directrix: y = - 15
Problem 23
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0, - 25); Directrix: y = 25
Problem 25
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Vertex: (2, - 3); Focus: (2, - 5)
Problem 27
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Problem 29
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 3, 4); Directrix: y = 2
Problem 31
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (y - 1)2 = 4(x - 1)
a. b. c. d.
Problem 33
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). (x + 1)2 = - 4(y + 1)
a. b. c. d.
Problem 35
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x - 2)2 = 8(y - 1)
Problem 37
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x + 1)2 = - 8(y + 1)
Problem 39
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 3)2 = 12(x + 1)
Problem 41
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 1)2 = - 8x
Problem 43
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 - 2x - 4y + 9 =0
Problem 45
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. y2 - 2y + 12x - 35 = 0
Problem 47
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 + 6x - 4y + 1 = 0
Problem 49
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
Problem 51
Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
Problem 55
Identify each equation without completing the square. 100x2 - 7y2 + 90y - 368 = 0
Problem 57
Use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? y2 + 6y - x + 5 = 0
Problem 67
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Problem 1
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci.
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
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