Problem 63
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Problem 65
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Problem 67
Graph each semiellipse. y = -√16 - 4x²
Problem 1
Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. b. c. d.
x2/4−y2/1=1
Problem 3
Find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d).
a. b. c. d.
y2/4−x2/1=1
Problem 5
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
Problem 7
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)
Problem 9
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
Problem 11
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
Problem 13
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/9−y2/25=1
Problem 17
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y2/16−x2/36=1
Problem 19
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y2−x2=1
Problem 21
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 23
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 25
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 27
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Problem 29
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Problem 31
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Problem 33
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+4)2/9−(y+3)2/16=1
Problem 35
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+3)2/25−y2/16=1
Problem 37
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (y+2)2/4−(x−1)2/16=1
Problem 39
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)2−4(y+3)2=4
Problem 41
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−1)2−(y−2)2=3
Problem 43
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 45
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 47
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 49
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Problem 51
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
Problem 53
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
Problem 55
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
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