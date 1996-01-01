03:03
9. Conic Sections
The Ellipse
11:21 minutes
Problem 53a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x² + 16y² – 18x + 64y – 71 = 0
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conic Sections, Ellipse : Graph the Ellipse with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice